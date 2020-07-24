हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

EC to release dates for by-elections to Assembly, Parliamentary constituencies soon

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday took the decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies after a review and the schedule shall be announced at an appropriate time.

EC to release dates for by-elections to Assembly, Parliamentary constituencies soon

New Delhi: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday took the decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies after a review and the schedule shall be announced at an appropriate time.

"Decision to hold by-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today. The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time," Sheyphali Sharan, ECI Spokesperson tweeted.

A release issued by ECI regarding clarification on by-elections read: "The total number of by-elections due is 56 Assembly Constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier) besides one Parliaments, Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 by-elections, it is hereby clarified that the Commission has already taken a decision to hold all by-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the RP Act, 1951."

"In any case, the deferring of the aforementioned eight by-elections is only up to 7th September 2020. This matter of timing etc. of by-elections is also slotted for discussion in the Election Commission Meeting to be held tomorrow, i.e., 24.7.2020," it said.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation and floods, ECI had earlier deferred by-elections of eight constituencies up to September 7 this year.

"The situation of COVID-19 has not improved in several parts of the country and conducting elections in this situation would pose a grave risk to the health and safety of the citizen," a source from ECI had stated. 

Tags:
Election CommissionElection Commission of India (ECI)assembly by elections
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre again for rubbishing his warnings on COVID-19, Chinese aggression in Ladakh
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Continuous tension in America and China, now both countries took actions against each other