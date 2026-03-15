Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3027070https://zeenews.india.com/india/eci-announces-bye-election-dates-for-8-assembly-seats-in-6-states-full-schedule-and-key-details-3027070.html
NewsIndiaECI announces Bye-Election dates for 8 assembly seats in 6 states: Full schedule and key details
ASSEMBLY BYE-ELECTION

ECI announces Bye-Election dates for 8 assembly seats in 6 states: Full schedule and key details

Bye-Election 2026: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a press briefing annouced that Bye-elections for assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are set for April 9, while those in Gujarat and Maharashtra will occur on April 23.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ECI announces Bye-Election dates for 8 assembly seats in 6 states: Full schedule and key details

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Sunday.

Along with the state election schedule, ECI also announced Bye-Election dates for eight assembly constituencies across six states including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a press briefing annouced that Bye-elections for assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are set for April 9, while those in Gujarat and Maharashtra will occur on April 23.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Counting of votes across all constituencies will take place on May 4.

Bye-Election 2026: Constituency Details

The ECI has scheduled Bye-Election for eight constituencies in these states:

  1. Ponda (Goa)
  2. Umreth (Gujarat)
  3. Bagalkot (Karnataka)
  4. Davanagere South (Karnataka)
  5. Rahuri (Maharashtra)
  6. Baramati (Maharashtra)
  7. Koridang (Nagaland)
  8. Dharmanagar (Tripura)

Bye-Election 2026 Schedule

Gazette Notification: March 16, 2026, for Phase 1; March 30, 2026, for Phase 2​

Last Date for Nominations: March 23, 2026, for Phase 1; April 6, 2026, for Phase 2​

Scrutiny of Nominations: March 24, 2026, for Phase 1; April 7, 2026, for Phase 2​

Last Date for Withdrawal: March 31, 2026, for Phase 1; April 14, 2026, for Phase 2​

Polling Date: Phase1: April 9, 2026 – Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura; Phase 2: April 23, 2026– Gujarat, Maharashtra​

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026, for all constituencies​

Election Completion Deadline: Before May 6, 2026​

Key Focus

Baramati, a high-profile Maharashtra seat among the eight bypolls, grabs the spotlight after falling vacant due to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sudden death. This Pawar family stronghold, home to 1.9 lakh voters, could expose NCP's deepening rift ahead of the 2029 state elections.


 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

salman ali agha
ICC punishes Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha after run out drama against Bangladesh
Nepal bus accident
Seven Indian pilgrims killed as microbus plunges into gorge in Nepal
Economy
SEBI sets conditions for intraday borrowings by mutual funds from April 1
West Asia tensions
Lebanon: 177 Indian nationals depart Beirut for Delhi
Iran Israel US War
Attacks on Jewish targets reported in Europe and US amid rising tensions
avataar
Meet ‘Avataar’: India's first amphibious drone mastering air & Underwater ops
punjab cm bhagwant mann
Where will BJP bring 117 candidates?’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Aamir khan
No birthday celebrations for Aamir Khan this year? Here's what we know
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty turns 52: Bollywood stars pour heartfelt wishes
Ramdev
Ramdev attends inauguration of life transformation centre in Pune