ECI announces Bye-Election dates for 8 assembly seats in 6 states: Full schedule and key details

The Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Sunday.

Along with the state election schedule, ECI also announced Bye-Election dates for eight assembly constituencies across six states including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a press briefing annouced that Bye-elections for assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are set for April 9, while those in Gujarat and Maharashtra will occur on April 23.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura. The schedule would be that the assembly constituencies for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura… pic.twitter.com/EZ34G1ftfV — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

Counting of votes across all constituencies will take place on May 4.

Bye-Election 2026: Constituency Details

The ECI has scheduled Bye-Election for eight constituencies in these states:

Ponda (Goa) Umreth (Gujarat) Bagalkot (Karnataka) Davanagere South (Karnataka) Rahuri (Maharashtra) Baramati (Maharashtra) Koridang (Nagaland) Dharmanagar (Tripura)

Bye-Election 2026 Schedule

Gazette Notification: March 16, 2026, for Phase 1; March 30, 2026, for Phase 2​

Last Date for Nominations: March 23, 2026, for Phase 1; April 6, 2026, for Phase 2​

Scrutiny of Nominations: March 24, 2026, for Phase 1; April 7, 2026, for Phase 2​

Last Date for Withdrawal: March 31, 2026, for Phase 1; April 14, 2026, for Phase 2​

Polling Date: Phase1: April 9, 2026 – Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura; Phase 2: April 23, 2026– Gujarat, Maharashtra​

Counting of Votes: May 4, 2026, for all constituencies​

Election Completion Deadline: Before May 6, 2026​

Key Focus

Baramati, a high-profile Maharashtra seat among the eight bypolls, grabs the spotlight after falling vacant due to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's sudden death. This Pawar family stronghold, home to 1.9 lakh voters, could expose NCP's deepening rift ahead of the 2029 state elections.





