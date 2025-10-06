ECI Announces Bypolls In 8 Seats Across 7 States/UTs: Check Polling And Result Date

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the dates for bypolls in states and Union Territories. Polling will be held on 11 November 2025, and the results for all eight seats will be declared on 14 November 2025.

The seats going to polls on November 11 include Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

BYE ELECTION IN 08 ACs OF 07 STATES/UT



Details #ByeElections pic.twitter.com/Eunli9FrMF — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2025

EC also announced the poll dates for the Bihar assembly elections, with the polling set to take place in two phases. A total of 121 seats will go to the polls in the first phase and 122 in the second phase. The term of the 243-member state Assembly will end on November 22, 2025. In the 2020 assembly polls, the voting took place in three phases. However, this time, the political parties favoured either sinlge-phase polls or the two-phase elections, keeping in mind the festivities.