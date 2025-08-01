Advertisement
ECI Announces Vice President Election Schedule; Poll On Sept 9

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for the vice-presidential election.

According to a notification issued by the Commission, the poll will be held on September 9 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and the counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while the scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on August 22. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until August 25.

