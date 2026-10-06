/ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest

“After 4.00 PM today, when the Election Commission was considering the above proposal for the above-mentioned meeting with the Hon’ble MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,” the ECI added.