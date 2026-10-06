/ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm, after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In a statement issued after the Opposition protest, the ECI said Delhi Police informed it at around 4 pm that a delegation of about 300 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe.
The poll panel said the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought were “unusual” in view of its established protocol.
The Commission said it learnt through the media during the march that some Members of Parliament wanted to meet the poll panel with their delegation.
“Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today’s developments, it is clarified that, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the ECI stated.
“Thereafter, at around 4.00 PM, information was received from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs, led by the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum,” the statement read.
The ECI said it then considered sending its most senior executive officer to the proposed venue to receive the memorandum from the Opposition MPs, but the offer was rejected.
The poll panel said it had laid down its procedure for meetings with political parties in 2025 and informed all parties about it.
“In 2025, the Election Commission of India had laid down a procedure for meetings with political parties. All political parties had been informed of the same, and they follow this procedure. Whenever a delegation of a political party, or a joint delegation of several parties, wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks an appointment through its duly Authorised Representative. The meeting is thereafter held at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides.”
The ECI said that after 4 pm, while it was considering the request, Delhi Police informed it that the delegation comprised around 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe.
“After 4.00 PM today, when the Election Commission was considering the above proposal for the above-mentioned meeting with the Hon’ble MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,” the ECI added.
The Commission said it had offered to send its senior-most officer on duty to the proposed venue to receive the memorandum, describing the move as an “unprecedented step”.
“ECI proposed that its senior-most officer on duty could be sent to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum of the Hon’ble MPs, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step. However, this offer was also declined by the Hon’ble MPs. ECI respects the parliamentary and democratic processes of the country, as well as its own protocols and conventions, which are of utmost importance.
Any political party may, at any time, request for a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission, keeping in view the suitability of time, schedules a date and time for the meeting. This is a regular practice,” the statement read.
Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after leaders of several Opposition parties were stopped while marching towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission.
Later, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police.
The protest is part of a broader “Save Democracy” campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Rahul Gandhi had claimed that about 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to put forth their questions.
He said, “300 opposition MPs were removed from there, so I came here and sat. We just want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners. We are all opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we just want to talk to them. Don’t know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Crores of people have voted for us. We just want to ask questions, but they don’t want to answer.”
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.