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  • /ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest

ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that about 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to put forth their questions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest
Image Credit: IANS

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ECI debunks INDIA bloc’s claims, says no party sought meeting before 4 PM amid protest
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