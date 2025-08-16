BREAKING | Electoral Rolls: ECI Tells Parties To Raise Issues During Designated Period, Not Later

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has come out strong in responding to recent issues raised by certain political parties and individuals about errors in electoral rolls. The poll body reiterated that the right time for such things to be brought to light is when the time period for "Claims and Objections" is available, an important period specifically devised for exactly this reason.

ECI Calls For Prompt Redressal Of Grievances

While releasing its latest communication in this regard, the ECI emphasized that the very first motive behind sharing electoral rolls with all political parties and candidates is to allow them to find out and rectify any possible errors. "The right moment to ventilate any objection with the Electoral Rolls would have been during the Claims and Objections period of said phase, which is exactly the rationale behind sharing the Electoral Rolls with all Political Parties and the Candidates," said the ECI.

The Commission pointed out that if these issues had been brought forward using the proper channels and at the right time, it would have allowed the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) – normally Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) – to check and rectify any real errors before the respective polls.

Transparency And Process Integrity

The ECI announcement follows reports of continuous hearings and complaints, especially by states where there are massive electoral roll revisions being carried out, like Bihar. The "Claims and Objections" is a statutory process whereby citizens and political parties submit applications to include names, correct erroneous entries, or rectify particulars in the draft electoral roll. The ECI gives sufficient time and channels for such submissions.

In highlighting the significance of this particular phase, the ECI once again reaffirms its commitment to securing the integrity and veracity of the electoral rolls. It also puts the burden on stakeholders such as political parties to be proactive in the revision process and use the institutionalized democratic channels of resolving discrepancies, instead of raising objections at a later date.