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NewsIndiaECI issues notice to Congress president Kharge over PM Modi ‘terrorist’ remark
CONGRESS PRESIDENT MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

ECI issues notice to Congress president Kharge over PM Modi ‘terrorist’ remark

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged terrorist remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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ECI issues notice to Congress president Kharge over PM Modi ‘terrorist’ remarkCongress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Image: ANI)

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged terrorist remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes hours after a delegation of Union ministers,  Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other BJP leaders, met the full bench of the Election Commission and complained about Kharge’s “terrorist” remark against PM Modi.

Election Commission of India takes note of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge calling PM Narendra Modi a “Terrorist” and issues a notice to Kharge to explain his stand within 24 Hrs pic.twitter.com/5xGoympL9o

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Calling the comment a possible violation of election norms, the poll body sought his response within 24 hours.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kharge called PM Modi a “terrorist.” When asked to explain the remark, the Congress chief said he meant Modi was “terrorising people and political parties.” He also denied saying that the Prime Minister was a terrorist.

Also Read: Row over Kharge’s ‘Terrorist’ remarks against PM; Shah calls it 'new low', BJP demands apology

The controversy stems from Kharge's speech during the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with the BJP while making sharp remarks against PM Modi. Kharge referred to PM Modi as a "terrorist who does not believe in equality", sparking political backlash.

Kharge later clarified that he did not call the Prime Minister a terrorist, but was referring to what he described as "pressure politics" and "misuse of central agencies" against opposition leaders.

"I did not call him a terrorist... he is terrorising political opponents through agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax," Kharge said, adding that his remarks were being misinterpreted.

The BJP had strongly objected to his remarks made during a campaign event in Tamil Nadu and demanded an apology, also filing a complaint with the Election Commission.

BJP leaders condemned Kharge’s remarks. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the statement was "premeditated" and demanded action from the Election Commission.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks saying, Kharge’s language has been "corrupted" due to his proximity to Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing an election rally in Dum Dum, North 24 Parganas, Shah said, "The Narendra Modi ji who eradicated terrorism is being called a terrorist by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Staying around Rahul Baba has started to corrupt Kharge ji's language too."
 

 

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