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  • /ECI issues notification for July 30 bypolls to three Assembly seats in Bihar, MP, Gujarat

ECI issues notification for July 30 bypolls to three Assembly seats in Bihar, MP, Gujarat

The process of filing nominations will continue until July 13. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 14, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until July 16. 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
ECI issues notification for July 30 bypolls to three Assembly seats in Bihar, MP, Gujarat
Image Credit: ANI

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