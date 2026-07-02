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  • /ECI intervenes in TMC split: Mamata and Ritabrata factions asked to respond by July 6

ECI intervenes in TMC split: Mamata and Ritabrata factions asked to respond by July 6

ECI has issued formal letter seeking response from both factions by July 6.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
ECI intervenes in TMC split: Mamata and Ritabrata factions asked to respond by July 6
Image Credit: IANS

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