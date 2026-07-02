/ECI intervenes in TMC split: Mamata and Ritabrata factions asked to respond by July 6

The Election Commission of India has issued formal letters to All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, seeking clarifications over the ongoing claims and counter-claims regarding the party's organisational elections and authorised signatories.
#BREAKING: The Election Commission of India has written letters to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee regarding the claims and counter-claims by both factions with respect to organisational elections and authorised… pic.twitter.com/y5O9Ay6v32— IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026
Both leaders have been directed to submit their detailed responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6, 2026.
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
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