New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI), Saturday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for releasing CCTV footage of polling booths in the Maharashtra assembly election, calling it a "politically motivated" move. ECI sources believe that publicly releasing such footage could be intended to harass or profile voters, particularly in booths where a party performs poorly.

Safeguarding the privacy and security of voters is non-negotiable, and video footage of voting cannot be shared with political parties or any petitioner unless ordered by a competent court. The ECI's clarification on CCTV footage sharing comes amid Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "fixed elections" and claims of being denied access to information about voter lists and election footage.

In a point-by-point rebuttal of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s concerns, ECI sources explained the logic behind destroying CCTV footage of a poll after 45 days and the importance of protecting the right of secrecy of electors by not sharing video footage.

An ECI insider said, “Maintaining privacy and secrecy of the elector is non-negotiable and the ECI has, never in the past, compromised on this essential tenet which is laid down in the law as well upheld by the Supreme Court.”

The ECI sources also cited a Supreme Court observation which said: ‘Giving right to a voter not to vote for any candidate while protecting his right of secrecy is extremely important in a democracy’.

Clarifying that violation of secrecy of voting is punishable up to three months’ imprisonment, ECI sources said that the poll panel is legally bound and committed to protecting the privacy of the electors and the secrecy of voting.

“So, video footage from the polling station cannot be given to any person, candidate or NGO or any third party without the express consent of the elector(s),” said a source.

On LoP Rahul Gandhi’s latest grudge about the destruction of CCTV footage after just 45 days instead of one year, an ECI source said the poll panel was under no obligation to retain the footage for more than 45 days in case of an unchallenged election.

An ECI source said, “The Election Commission retains the CCTV footage, which is purely an internal management tool and not a mandatory requirement, for a period of 45 days, which aligns with the period laid down for filing an Election Petition (EP).”

The ECI insider said that since no election can be challenged beyond 45 days of the declaration of the result, retaining this footage beyond this period makes it susceptible to misuse of the content by non-contestants for spreading misinformation and malicious narratives.

In case an Election Petition is filed within 45 days, the CCTV footage is not destroyed and made available to the competent court when asked for, he said.

(With Inputs from IANS)