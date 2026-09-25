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ECI says UP conference postponement due to event scheduling factors

The ECI said the decision to postpone the two Uttar Pradesh conferences was taken on September 21.

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
ECI says UP conference postponement due to event scheduling factors
Image Credit: IANS

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