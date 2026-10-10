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ECI sets limit on Form-7 filings to curb unsubstantiated bulk objections in electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India has introduced strict limits on individual Form-7 applications to prevent misuse of electoral roll objections, alongside strengthened verification procedures and penalties for false declarations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
ECI sets limit on Form-7 filings to curb unsubstantiated bulk objections in electoral rolls
Image Credit: ANI

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ECI sets limit on Form-7 filings to curb unsubstantiated bulk objections in electoral rolls
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