Why J&K, Ladakh, and Himachal are getting a 'wait-and-watch' tag in the ECI's newest election revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday has announced the initiation of Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. To commence on May 30, 2026, this gargantuan exercise would involve a whopping 16 States and three Union Territories, thus completing the third and the last round of the initiative for creating an 'error-free' voter list across the nation.

Strategic omission of high-altitude zones

Although the exercise has been extended to virtually all parts of the country, the Commission has deliberately not included Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh in this third phase due to logistical and climatic difficulties of high altitude and snow-bound zones.

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Notably, the schedule for the aforementioned three territories will be notified separately later on. Another reason for the deferment is the current ongoing Phase-II of the Census in these territories, which makes it impossible for field deployment until such time when the conditions allow it.

Nationwide scale and field operations

In Phase III, there will be deployment of more than 3.94 lakh BLOs who will carry out a door-to-door verification exercise in about 36.73 crore electors. Thus, the scope of SIR project would reach its peak after covering all the remaining states/union territories and 59 crore electors in phases I and II of SIR.

States and UTs covered in Phase III:

States: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

UTs: Delhi, Chandigarh, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

CEC's call to create 'error-free' rolls

While addressing the nation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar appealed to citizens to participate enthusiastically in the exercise. According to him, "the aim of SIR is to ensure that only eligible voters are included in the electoral roll and there are no ineligible voters in the electoral rolls, like names of deceased persons or voters shifted to another place."

The Commission has also requested all the political parties to nominate one person from their side as a Booth Level Agent (BLA) at each polling booth. The house-to-house verification drive would end latest by October 14.

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