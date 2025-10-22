ECI To Hold Two-Day Meeting On Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls; Nationwide Rollout Expected

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a two-day meeting with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and union territories to review preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Following the meeting, the Commission is expected to make a decision on the nationwide rollout of the exercise.

The meeting will be held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka, New Delhi. It will begin Wednesday afternoon and conclude after the morning session on Thursday. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vineet Joshi, along with Deputy Election Commissioners and other senior officials, will attend the session.

According to ECI officials, the meeting will review compliance with directions issued during the previous meeting held on September 10. That meeting outlined preparatory steps to be completed before launching the SIR process. State officials were instructed to map as many electors as possible to the previous electoral rolls to minimise the need for document resubmission by voters.

Sources said the two-day meeting will also cover other administrative matters and assess the completion status of tasks assigned to Chief Electoral Officers last month. Areas requiring further work will be identified, and specific targets are expected to be finalised during the deliberations.

The central focus of the meeting will be to plan the initiation of the SIR process nationwide by the end of this year. Discussions are likely to consider whether the exercise should be conducted simultaneously across the country or in two phases. Factors such as regional weather conditions, agricultural cycles, examination schedules, and administrative convenience will be taken into account while deciding the rollout.

The SIR process is a key initiative to update and verify voter lists, ensuring that all eligible citizens can exercise their right to vote without facing administrative hurdles. The outcome of this meeting will guide how the Commission implements the nationwide voter revision exercise in the coming months.

(With inputs of IANS).