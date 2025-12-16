ECI To Publish Draft Electoral Rolls For Five States, Including Bengal Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday that draft electoral rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep will be published on Tuesday (December 16).

The electoral body has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to share hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties to ensure transparency in the process.

In a move to enhance accessibility, the draft electoral rolls will also be uploaded on the official websites of CEOs and DEOs, allowing citizens to verify their voter information online.

Additionally, the ECI has mandated that comprehensive lists of voters categorised as absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate entries will be uploaded on the CEO and DEO websites. This step is aimed at maintaining the accuracy and integrity of the electoral database.

Earlier on December 11, the Election Commission of India extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory.

Per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23.

Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days, with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16.

The Kerala schedule was revised earlier. The enumeration period for the state will end on December 18, and the draft roll will be published on December 23. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026.

"In order to ensure that no eligible elector is left behind, new electors are being encouraged to fill up the Form 6 along with the Declaration and submit them to the BLOs or fill the Form and Declaration online using the ECINet App/website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ to get their names included in the Final Electoral Rolls, which will be published in February, 2026," ECI said in the press note.

The extension in Kerala followed the Supreme Court's direction to the ECI to consider whether it was required to defer the filing and submission of enumeration forms as part of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued an order on certain pleas filed by political parties in Kerala that challenge the SIR process, alleging it impedes ongoing local body elections in the state.