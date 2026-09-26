Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /ECINet row: EC explains Sandhu, Joshi letters, orders expert review

ECINet row: EC explains Sandhu, Joshi letters, orders expert review

EC orders an expert review of ECINet and explains Sandhu and Joshi's letters to the Cabinet Secretary after reports of differences within the poll body.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
ECINet row: EC explains Sandhu, Joshi letters, orders expert review
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (L), Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (C) and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ECINet row: EC explains Sandhu, Joshi letters, orders expert review
2
3
4
5