ECOVACS Unveils Advanced Robotic Cleaners To Make Home Cleaning Effortless And Intelligent

ECOVACS has introduced three new robotic cleaning solutions in 2024: the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI, N30 PRO OMNI and Y1 PRO. These models bring together advanced features like powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and hands-free features, which are ideal for Indian homes and homemakers.

DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI: ECOVACS’ Flagship Model in AI-Assisted Cleaning

For a high-tech, AI-applied cleaning experience, the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI stands as ECOVACS’ flagship model, integrating powerful features with intelligent AI-assisted navigation. This model is equipped with the AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation Model, a next-level navigation system that combines deep learning with real-time path planning.

With AINA 2.0, the X5 PRO OMNI can effortlessly navigate complex spaces, avoid obstacles, and adjust its route based on room layout, even when objects are moved. This dynamic navigation ensures high cleaning efficiency and precise movement, ideal for larger or frequently rearranged spaces.

The AI Instant Re-Mop function makes the device’s cleaning even more spotless. With its advanced sensors, the X5 PRO OMNI detects stains, such as spilled liquids or tracked-in dirt and applies additional mopping passes. This feature will make sure to put extra effort into cleaning extra dirtier stains.

With 12,800Pa suction power, currently the highest among all ECOVACS’ lineups, the X5 PRO OMNI is arguably the most powerful in the market. Combined with TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, which allows it to clean within 1mm from walls and edges, this model wipes out even the most stubborn dirt along walls and corners.

Its ultra-thin body allows it to glide under furniture with ease, cleaning spots other vacuums can’t reach, and its 15mm mop auto-lifting and 22mm threshold-crossing capabilities allow it to move seamlessly across both carpeted and hard-floor areas.

Another key feature of the X5 PRO OMNI is its All-in-One OMNI Station. This multifunctional station enables 70°C hot water mop washing, auto-dust emptying, and hot-air drying, ensuring a fully hands-free and hygienic cleaning experience. For added convenience, users can activate the X5 PRO OMNI using the YIKO AI voice assistant, which responds to voice commands and allows for a customized cleaning experience.

DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI: Consistent, Hands-Free Cleaning for Daily Use

The DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI is an excellent choice for daily cleaning, combining convenience and power in a compact size. This robotic vacuum and mop are equipped with an upgraded ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangle Technology, enabling users a low-maintenance experience as hair is less entangled into the main brush. This upgraded technology utilizes triple-V design and brushes which "glides" long hair strands or pet fur into the robot easily - achieving up to a 99.8% cleaning efficiency in everyday uses.”

With TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI is designed to reach up to 1mm from walls and furniture edges, leaving no spot missing. This level of precision is ideal for users who want thorough cleaning on the fine lining of walls, in between table legs, and other hard-to-reach edges.

Paired with 10,000Pa suction power, the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI provides effective cleaning on both hard floors and carpets. Also, while moving and cleaning on carpets, its automatic mop-lifting feature will raise the mop and make sure the carpets stay nice and dry.

To make daily upkeep easier, the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI comes with an All-in-One OMNI Station – basically an automatic upkeep system for users’ homes. This supports the device to auto-empty dust, wash the mop with 60°C hot water, and dry it with 40°C hot air all by itself.

The DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI’s advanced navigation system maps a 100-square-meter area in just six minutes, avoiding obstacles up to 20mm in height for uninterrupted movement around furniture and room thresholds. For complete control, users can customize their cleaning schedules, suction levels, and water flow through the ECOVACS app – users would not even need to bend their knees to keep the cleaning going.

DEEBOT Y1 PRO: Compact and Efficient for Everyday Cleaning Needs

As India’s top-selling robot vacuum cleaner since its launch in July, the DEEBOT Y1 PRO is a versatile, budget-friendly choice for households looking for essential daily cleaning. Its 6,500Pa suction power offers robust cleaning performance for both hard floors and carpets, ensuring effective dirt and dust removal. Additionally, its automatic carpet recognition function allows it to adjust effortlessly when switching among any kind of floor type.

For efficient navigation, the Y1 PRO is equipped with TrueMapping LiDAR Navigation paired with LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) technology, enabling it to map rooms accurately and avoid obstacles. Its 4 anti-drop sensors help it navigate safely around stairs and ledges, while its 20mm obstacle-crossing capability allows it to move over floor transitions and thresholds.

With a 400ml built-in dustbin and 420ml water tank, the Y1 PRO can handle longer and heavy-duty cleaning sessions without upkeep. Combined with up to 180-minute runtime, the device can cover large areas and houses covering up to 4000 square feet in one session.

Lastly, Y1 PRO is compatible with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. Users can simply follow its 5-step instructions and connect the device to their voice commands, ensuring even more hands-free experience.

ECOVACS Brings Powerful, Intuitive Solutions to Modern Homes

ECOVACS’ latest lineup showcases its commitment to delivering smart, user-friendly cleaning solutions for a variety of household needs.

The DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI combines ZeroTangle 2.0 technology and 10,000Pa suction with hands-free maintenance, making it ideal for daily upkeep in high-use areas. The X5 PRO OMNI provides a flagship-level cleaning experience with AINA 2.0 navigation, AI Instant Re-Mop, and ECOVACS’ most powerful 12,800Pa suction, perfect for large, dynamic spaces. For efficient everyday cleaning, the Y1 PRO offers 6,500Pa suction, TrueMapping navigation, and a versatile, compact design suited for daily use in homes of all sizes.

Find out more about ECOVACS latest range of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners today on the website.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)