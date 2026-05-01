EC's big move before results: Repoll ordered at 15 Bengal booths, voting on May 2
Repolling has been ordered at 15 polling stations in West Bengal on May 2 by the Election Commission, as BJP–TMC tensions mount over allegations of irregularities before the final election results.
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The Election Commission has ordered repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal on May 2, as tensions between the BJP and TMC mount over allegations of irregularities before the final election results.
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections | Bankura: On a question of repolling, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal says, "There are chances of a repolling at 2-3 locations in South 24 Parganas. The Observer will file a report; it will be clear in some time. There is not 100%… pic.twitter.com/fzJHfrFDKP — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
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