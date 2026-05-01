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NewsIndiaEC's big move before results: Repoll ordered at 15 Bengal booths, voting on May 2
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION

EC's big move before results: Repoll ordered at 15 Bengal booths, voting on May 2

Repolling has been ordered at 15 polling stations in West Bengal on May 2 by the Election Commission, as BJP–TMC tensions mount over allegations of irregularities before the final election results.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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EC's big move before results: Repoll ordered at 15 Bengal booths, voting on May 2Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

The Election Commission has ordered repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal on May 2, as tensions between the BJP and TMC mount over allegations of irregularities before the final election results.

 

 

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