ED arrests cooperative society secretary Ajay Sehgal in Punjab land fraud linked to Suntec City project

JALANDHAR: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar, has arrested Ajay Sehgal, Secretary of the Indian Cooperative House Building Society, in a money laundering case linked to the submission of forged consent letters used to fraudulently obtain Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions for the Suntec City real estate project from the Government of Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

Ajay Sehgal's arrest was made on Friday following an investigation initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Punjab Police. The complaint originated from farmers who alleged that their consent signatures had been forged to facilitate the CLU approvals. According to the ED, investigation has revealed that Ajay Sehgal, acting through the cooperative housing society, prepared fake consent letters relating to 30.5 acres of land belonging to 15 landowners.

These allegedly forged documents were then used to secure CLU permission for developing a large-scale real estate project named 'Suntec City'. Officials said the consent letters carried forged signatures and thumb impressions of landowners, which were used to obtain regulatory approvals for the project.

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The ED further stated that earlier search operations were conducted on May 7 at eight locations linked to the Indian Cooperative House Building Society and ABS Township Private Limited.

During these searches, cash amounting to Rs 21 lakh was allegedly thrown from the balcony of a liaison businessman, identified as Nitin Gohel, which scattered on the road below before being recovered by ED officials.

The agency also found that apart from residential plots, Ajay Sehgal was involved in the development of La Canela residential multi-storey complex and District 7 commercial complex, both of which were built on the basis of CLU permissions allegedly obtained through forged consent documents.

According to the investigation, units in these projects were being sold even before obtaining proper registration and approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), with total sales exceeding Rs 200 crore from allegedly unauthorised transactions.

It was also revealed that the accused had not transferred plots earmarked for the Economically Weaker Sections to the Estate Officer of GMADA to date.

The ED further stated that, contrary to earlier proceedings before the High Court, only partial revocation of CLU for 30 acres was carried out under Section 85 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, instead of stricter action under Section 90 of the same Act.

Officials said the role of senior officials and authorities in the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is also under investigation.

The ED has indicated that further arrests are likely in the case, and the probe may reach higher-level officials who allegedly facilitated or supported the accused in exchange for illegal benefits.

The agency added that its investigation has uncovered large-scale irregularities in approvals granted by GMADA and the Department of Town and Country Planning for Suntec City and other similar projects, alleging that illegal gratifications were used to benefit developers at the cost of farmers and landowners in Punjab.