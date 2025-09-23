ED Arrests Mastermind Mohammed Suhail In Goa Land Grab Case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Panaji, has arrested Mohammed Suhail alias Michael, the alleged mastermind of a large-scale illegal land-grabbing syndicate in Goa, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was arrested on September 22 from Colvale Correctional Home, where he was already lodged in judicial custody in connection with another scheduled offence.

“He was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Merces, which granted ED custody for four days. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR, and a subsequent charge sheet was filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT - Land Grab), Goa Police,” the ED said in a statement.

The police case was registered against Md. Suhail, his wife Anjum Shaikh, and an associate, Nure Faijal Bhatkar, for offences including cheating, forgery of valuable security, and using forged documents as genuine under various sections of the IPC, 1860.

“ED investigation revealed that Md Suhail was the kingpin of a syndicate involved in the illegal acquisition of numerous properties across Goa,” it said. The investigation is based on a complaint where the accused and his associates allegedly forged death certificates to create a fictitious legal heir.

“They then fraudulently executed a succession deed to illegally acquire a property in Anjuna, which was subsequently sold for Rs 50 lakh, thereby generating Proceeds of Crime (POC),” the agency said.

According to the ED, investigations under PMLA have exposed a deep-rooted conspiracy and a consistent modus operandi. Md. Suhail, in collusion with his associates, would identify vacant properties, forge documents, and manipulate records in government departments to create fake ownership histories.

“These properties were then illegally mutated in the names of their associates and subsequently sold,” it noted.

“In a related case wherein Md Suhail is the prime accused, the ED has already attached 52 illegally acquired properties valued at approximately Rs 232.73 crore and has filed a Prosecution Complaint against Md Suhail and 35 others,” it added. During that investigation, Md Suhail himself had disclosed his involvement in the illegal acquisition of over 100 properties.

His arrest is a significant development that will enable the ED to interrogate him to uncover the money trail, identify the end-use of the POC, and unearth the involvement of other individuals in this extensive scam. According to the ED, further investigation is in progress.