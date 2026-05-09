ED arrests Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in Rs 100 crore money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering investigation involving alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions, officials said.

The arrest followed a day-long search operation at multiple locations linked to Arora and his business entities. The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, ED teams carried out coordinated searches early on Saturday at five premises across Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh. Four of the locations were directly associated with Arora and his entities, while the fifth belonged to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under investigation in the same case.

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Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh reacted strongly to the arrest of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora and alleged misuse of central investigative agencies in opposition-ruled states ahead of elections.

Singh said, "ED is acting like a contract killer. State after state, raids are being done on rivals and they are being jailed. This has become the trend of ED. Their experiment in other states is being replicated in Punjab by PM Modi, ahead of elections. Today, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora has been arrested. Nothing was found from Sanjeev Arora in three raids. Despite that, he has been arrested because this is the election model of the BJP. I would like to tell PM Modi, that his Aurangzeb-like policy will not work in Punjab...,” quotes ANI.

The investigation relates to an alleged large-scale money laundering racket involving fake GST transactions.ED officials have claimed that Arora, through his company, allegedly generated fraudulent purchase invoices for mobile phones worth over Rs 100 crore from non-existent firms based in Delhi.

These fictitious transactions were reportedly used to claim undue Input Tax Credit (ITC), along with wrongful GST refunds on exports and duty drawbacks.

Citing sources within the agency, ANI said the scheme enabled the accused to siphon off government funds by exploiting loopholes in the GST system.

The ED further suspects that the proceeds of crime were routed through export channels and subsequently round-tripped back into India from Dubai in an attempt to legitimise the illicit gains.

Officials said the alleged activities caused substantial losses to the government exchequer and pointed to a well-organised financial trail involving shell entities and layered transactions.



Search operations were still underway at multiple premises linked to Arora and his associates in Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR region at the time of filing this report. These include his official residence allotted to him as a minister.



The ED is expected to produce Arora before a special PMLA court and seek custodial interrogation to further probe the financial trail and identify other individuals involved in the case.

(with ANI inputs)

