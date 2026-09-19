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ED arrests Sukriti foods promoter in Tirupati adulterated ghee case

The ED had earlier arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt. Ltd., as part of its investigation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
ED arrests Sukriti foods promoter in Tirupati adulterated ghee case
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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