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NewsIndiaBreaking: ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in Municipality Recruitment scam
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Breaking: ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in Municipality Recruitment scam

ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in Municipality Recruitment scam

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 10:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Breaking: ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in Municipality Recruitment scamPhoto Credit: IANS

ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose in Municipality Recruitment scam

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