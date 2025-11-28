Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989884https://zeenews.india.com/india/ed-arrests-winzo-founders-saumya-singh-rathore-paavan-nanda-over-money-laundering-charges-2989884.html
NewsIndia
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

ED Arrests WinZO Founders Saumya Singh Rathore, Paavan Nanda Over Money Laundering Charges

Rathore and Nanda, Directors of WinZO Games Pvt Ltd were produced before the judge, and were sent to one-day custody by the court.

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 05:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Arrests WinZO Founders Saumya Singh Rathore, Paavan Nanda Over Money Laundering Charges

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested online money gaming platform WinZO founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda on money laundering charges. 

According to officials, they were arrested in Bengaluru following their questioning at the zonal office of the financial regulator.

Rathore and Nanda, Directors of WinZO Games Pvt Ltd were produced before the judge, and were sent to one-day custody by the court.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The court directed ED to produce them at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday for detailed arguments, on remand application filed by the Department, according to officials.

ED acted after searches conducted by ED recently. According to ED, funds to the tune of Rs 43 crore of gamers were ‘held’ by the company.

According to the regulator, this money should be refunded to players after India banned real-money gaming.

In a statement, WinZO has said that "Our focus remains on protecting our users and ensuring a secure, trustworthy experience", and it remains fully compliant with all applicable laws.

The ED had earlier raided the premises of WinZO and Gamezkraft, another company offering online gaming, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002, at various locations across Bengaluru and Gurugram.

An official said that the raids included the office of Nirdesa Networks Pvt. Ltd. (NNPL), Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (GTPL), and residential premises of its Directors and other accused/suspected persons over large-scale fraud, manipulated game outcomes and other allegations, according to an official statement released on Monday by the ED.

An official said that eight bank accounts having a balance of Rs 18.57 crore have been frozen. He said that the raids were conducted from November 18 to November 22. “During the search operations, incriminating devices like mobile phones, laptops are seized,” he said.

Incriminating devices like mobile phones, laptops have been seized from the premises of Directors/Founders of the company, and voluminous data backup has been taken from the premises of the Gameskraft company Technologies Pvt Limited.

Even after the ban on Real Money Games by the Union government, an amount of more than Rs 30 crore is still held by the company in its escrow accounts without refunding to the gamers and customers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vellore Institute of Technology
VIT Sehore Violence: What Led To Unrest, Student Protest? MP CM Steps In
Australia
Australia: One Dead In Western Sydney Shooting
Viral video
Vacation Gone Wrong: Tourists’ Bags Tossed Into Sea During Thailand Ferry Ride
Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Schedule, Timings & More...
hong kong fire
Invisible Cost Of Vertical Growth: Why Hong Kong's Buildings Are Fire Traps
women employment
Nitish Kumar Transfers Rs 10,000 Each To 10 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' In Bihar
Naxal
Agencies Flag Aggressive Ideological Revival Of Naxalism Across Urban Centres
PM Modi
Putin Set For India Trip On Dec 4–5, Kremlin Confirms High-Level Visit
Green Card Holders
Trump Green Card Crackdown: List Of 'Countries Of Concern' - Is India Affected
NIA
Red Fort Blast: NIA Takes Dr. Shaheen Saeed For On-Site Questioning