ED attaches Anil Deshmukh’s assets worth Rs 4.2 cr in money laundering case
File photo
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (July 16) has provisionally attached assets worth around Rs 4 crore in connection with a money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

The central probe agency said that a provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deshmukh, 72, his son Hrishikesh and wife were summoned by the federal probe agency for questioning buy they skipped the summonses refusing to depose.

The summonses were issued in connection to a PMLA case filed against Deshmukh in an allegedly Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April 2021.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has refuted the alleagations and his lawyers has called the ED action against him unjustified, and the ex-minister recently approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED.

