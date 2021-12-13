हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Atiq Ahmad

ED attaches properties worth Rs 8 cr of ex-MLA mafia Atiq Ahmad, wife in money laundering case

The agency alleged that Ahmad acquired a property in Phulpur having a government value of Rs. 6.86 crore for just Rs 4.5 crore.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets consisting of land property and balances in bank accounts worth Rs 8.14 crore belonging to ex-MLA cum mafia Atiq Ahmad and his wife in a money laundering case.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of several FIRs filed at various police stations under the sections of IPC against Ahmad and others for the criminal offences related to murder, extortion, cheating, forgery, land grabbing and crimes of similar nature.

“During investigation under PMLA, it is revealed that Atiq Ahmad through the criminal activities earned dirty money in cash and deposited/placed in his and his relatives’ bank accounts. It has also been noticed by ED that, funds are being credited in their accounts from various firms and companies being run by his aides. It has also been revealed during investigation that these funds have been further utilised for acquisition of land property in the name of his wife at the consideration price far below the government value,” said ED in a statement.

The agency alleged that Ahmad acquired a property in Phulpur having a government value of Rs. 6.86 crore for just Rs 4.5 crore.

“ED has also attached bank account balance of Rs. 1.28 crore lying in 10 bank accounts of Atiq Ahmad and one bank account of Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmad,” added the agency.

ED said that further investigation is under progress and more assets of Ahmad and his aides are likely to be attached in due course.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Atiq AhmadEnforcement Directoratecrimemoney laundering
