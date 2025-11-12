ED Attaches Rs 21.71 Crore Assets In Coinbase Phishing Scam Linked To Chirag Tomar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 21.71 crore belonging to Chirag Tomar, his family members, and associates in connection with an international cryptocurrency phishing scam involving the US-based exchange Coinbase. According to an official statement, the attached assets include nine immovable properties in Delhi and funds linked to Tomar’s relatives and associates identified as Rahul Anand, Akash Vaish, and Piyush Prashar. The attachment was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The total attachement in the case has reached Rs 6

Phishing Scam Origin and Arrest

The ED initiated its investigation following reports that Chirag Tomar, an Indian national, had been arrested in the United States for orchestrating a large-scale cyber fraud. Tomar allegedly stole more than $20 million (over Rs 160 crore) by creating fake or “spoofed” websites mimicking the official Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

Investigators found that Tomar and his team used search engine optimization (SEO) tactics to make the fraudulent sites appear at the top of search results. These spoofed sites looked almost identical to the legitimate Coinbase website, differing only in contact details.

Modus Operandi

According to the ED, when unsuspecting users logged into the fake Coinbase portals, their credentials were captured by the fraudsters. Victims were then tricked into contacting numbers listed on the spoofed sites, which connected them directly to Tomar’s associates.

Once the fraudsters gained access to the victims’ cryptocurrency accounts, they swiftly transferred the digital assets into wallets controlled by the accused. These cryptocurrencies were then allegedly sold on peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms, with the proceeds converted into Indian Rupees (INR).

Funds Laundered Through Indian Accounts

The ED said that the proceeds of the crime were routed through Indian bank accounts and assets linked to Chirag Tomar’s family members and associates. The laundered money was allegedly used to purchase properties in Delhi and other investments.

International Cooperation

Tomar is currently in U.S. custody and faces multiple charges related to cyber fraud and cryptocurrency theft. The ED’s action follows inputs from international law enforcement agencies and U.S. authorities, who are jointly investigating the wider phishing and money-laundering network.

ED’s Continuing Probe

The agency stated that the attachment marks a significant step in tracing the proceeds of crime originating from cross-border cryptocurrency fraud. The ED reaffirmed its commitment to tracking digital financial crimes and recovering assets generated through illegal online activities.