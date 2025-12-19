Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997967https://zeenews.india.com/india/ed-attaches-rs-7-93-crore-assets-of-celebrities-in-betting-case-2997967.html
NewsIndiaED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case

ED attached Rs 7.93 crore assets of several celebrities in 1xBet case, alleging illegal betting promotions via surrogate ads, foreign payments, and unauthorised operations; total attachments now Rs 19.07 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting CaseImage: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs. 7.93 Crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma in the case of illegal online betting platform 1xBet.

According to the ED statement, total attachment in the illegal online betting platform case stands at Rs 19.07 Crore.

"An ED investigation revealed that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities to promote 1xBet through their surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities," ED said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ED probe suggested that the investigation has further revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media.

"Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the illegal source of funds," the statement added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US
US Embassy Issues Security Alert Ahead Of Sharif Osman Hadi’s Funeral In Dhaka
Women's sneakers
Everyday Women’s Sneakers That Blend Comfort, Style, and All-Day Ease
Dubai
Burj Khalifa Hit By Lightning In Stunning Clip Posted By Dubai Crown Prince
Bangladesh unrest
Why Journalists Were Targeted And Attacked Amid Bangladesh’s Unrest?
Telangana police
41 Maoists, Including Senior Cadres, Surrender In Telangana
Indian Army
Threat To Chicken's Neck? Army Fortifying Bangladesh-Mizoram Border: Report
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Unrest Linked To ISI’s Digital Web, Indian Agencies Say
India Bangladesh tensions
Are Bangladesh's Actions Aimed At Provoking India In Bay Of Bengal?
Womens fashion
Winter Ponchos for Women That Feel Cozy and Look Elegant
Maharashtra
At Least Three Killed As Water Tank Collapses At Solar Plant In Maharashtra