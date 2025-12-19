ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs. 7.93 Crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma in the case of illegal online betting platform 1xBet.

According to the ED statement, total attachment in the illegal online betting platform case stands at Rs 19.07 Crore.

"An ED investigation revealed that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities to promote 1xBet through their surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities," ED said in a statement.

The ED probe suggested that the investigation has further revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media.

"Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the illegal source of funds," the statement added.