NewsIndiaED–Bengal Govt Face Off In Supreme Court Over Alleged Obstruction During Search
MAMATA BANERJEE

ED–Bengal Govt Face Off In Supreme Court Over Alleged Obstruction During Search

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ED–Bengal Govt Face Off In Supreme Court Over Alleged Obstruction During SearchImage: ANI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has moved the Supreme Court seeking the immediate suspension of senior West Bengal police officers for alleged serious misconduct and deliberate obstruction of a lawful money-laundering investigation during a raid at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC.

The agency has urged the Court to place the officers present during the January 8 search operation under suspension and has also sought directions to the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate departmental inquiries and major penalty proceedings against those concerned.

According to the ED, its search operation at the office of I-PAC and the residential premises of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata was forcibly obstructed.

The agency has alleged that digital devices, electronic records and documents lawfully seized during the search were illegally taken away, amounting to theft of evidence and direct interference with an ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has further contended that senior police officers failed to act despite cognizable offences being committed in their presence. Referring to provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the agency has argued that the officers were legally bound to prevent the offence, arrest the offenders and ensure registration of FIRs, but instead allegedly aided and abetted the obstruction of the investigation, warranting immediate suspension and disciplinary action.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on today a plea moved by the ED alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director, Pratik Jain. The searches were conducted in connection with the ED's investigation into an alleged coal-pilferage scam in West Bengal, which the central agency claims has been repeatedly hampered by state authorities.

(With ANI inputs)

