ED Busts Noida Couple Running Adult Webcam Studio For Foreign Porn Sites

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the house of a Noida-based couple accused of producing and selling pornographic videos. The couple allegedly filmed these videos with models at their residence and supplied them to a Cyprus-based company known for hosting adult websites.

The ED said in a statement that it seized Rs 8 lakh in cash during the searches. The raids were conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as part of an investigation into Subdigi Ventures Private Limited and its promoters.

The couple is said to be running an adult webcam streaming studio from their home. They allegedly shared these videos with Technius Limited, a company based in Cyprus.

"Foreign remittances were regularly received by the company (Subdigi) and its directors under the guise of services like advertising, market research and public opinion polling. These funds, however, were allegedly proceeds from adult content streamed on XHamster," the ED said.

Technius Limited is the operator of adult websites like XHamster and Stripchat, according to the agency.

Officials said these payments violated FEMA as they were earnings from adult content, which is illegal. The ED identified illegal remittances of Rs 15.66 crore in the company's bank accounts. Additionally, an undisclosed bank account in the Netherlands received around Rs 7 crore from Technius Limited.

The ED found that money in the foreign bank account was withdrawn in cash in India using international debit cards. The couple kept about 75% of the earnings and gave only a small share to the models, the agency said.

The models were hired through social media platforms, the investigation found.

The ED officials also recorded the statements of some models who were present at the couple’s residence during the raid, sources told PTI.

