NATIONAL HERALD CASE

ED Chargesheets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Chargesheets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi In National Herald Case File Photo of Rahul Gandhi (L), Sonia Gandhi (R). (Photo: ANI)

National Herald Case: In a fresh trouble for senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against the two and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne examined the chargesheet, which was filed on April 9, on the point of cognisance and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused persons.

"The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration on the aspect of cognisance before this court on April 25, 2025 when the special counsel for the ED and IO shall also ensure the production of the case diaries for perusal by the court," the judge said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With agency Inputs)

