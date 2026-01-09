ED Raids I-PAC: Full Story Of The Coal Smuggling Case, Hawala Links, And Calcutta High Court Battle

The ED stepped up its operation against the multi-crore coal smuggling racket on Thursday, January 8. Raids were conducted in 10 locations in West Bengal and Delhi. These raids that have been conducted in relation to "kingpin" Anup Majee, alias Lala, have revealed a massive layer of funding scams. The scam involved a major steel-producing company and a major political consultancy.

The Syndicate: Illegal Excavation And Massive Theft

The investigation, which started with an FIR from the CBI in 2020, revealed that a syndicate involving Anup Majee was working systematically to steal coal from lease areas in ECL.

Modus Operandi: Stolen coal was excavated and transported using heavy machinery through illegitimate weighbridges.

Distribution: Smuggled coal was distributed to various factories and plants in Purulia, Bankura, and Bardhaman.

The Main Buyer: The ED has identified Shakambhari Group, a large integrated steel company in Bengal, as one of the principal buyers of the smuggled coal.

The Hawala Trail: Funnelling Funds To I-PAC

The big breakthrough in the money laundering investigation is to discover a "layered" financial nexus.

Hawala Links: The ED claimed a specific hawala operator, tasked with washing the "proceeds of crime," did facilitate the facilitation of tens of crores of rupees to Indian PAC Consulting Private Limited (I-PAC).

The Allegation: The agency has formally identified I-PAC as an organisation involved in hawala money, stating that the proceeds of the coal scam reached the consultancy accounts.

High-Profile Connections And Claims Of Obstruction

The investigation has also reached the highest levels of power in the TMC, with both Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, being questioned.

The 'Mishra' Connection: Funds were allegedly routed through companies owned by TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is currently absconding, and his brother Vikas.

Drama in Kolkata: The January 8 raids at the residence of I-PAC head Pratik Jain and the firm's Salt Lake office saw an unprecedented confrontation. ED has moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that CM Mamata Banerjee and state police "forcibly removed" key evidence, including hard disks and files, during the search.

Spotlight On Shakambhari Group

The Shakambhari Group, headed by Deepak Kumar Agarwal, too, is under the scanner for the deals that it struck with the syndicate.

Financial Performance: The unlisted entity posted a turnover in excess of Rs 6,000 crores in FY 2024-25.

Growth through NCLT: This group has grown rapidly by acquiring stressed assets such as SPS Steels and Ess Dee Aluminum. It is alleged by the ED that a large part of their production inputs were dependent upon the illicit coal sourced from Majee's syndicate.

