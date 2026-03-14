ED concludes arguments on charges in 'land-for-jobs' case against Lalu Yadav, family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday, concluded its arguments before a Delhi court on the issue of framing of charges in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family.

Arguing before the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, the ED said that the evidence collected during the probe clearly established the elements necessary for framing charges under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the federal anti-money laundering, the proceeds of crime generated from alleged bribes in the form of land parcels were used by Lalu Prasad Yadav's family to acquire immovable properties.

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The ED also alleged that as part of the conspiracy, shares of a private company -- AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd -- were initially acquired and the company was subsequently taken over by members of Lalu Yadav's family.

The central probe agency told the court that several land parcels were allegedly transferred in lieu of railway jobs and were often acquired in the name of AK Infosystems rather than directly in the name of Lalu Yadav's family.

AK Infosystems is owned by Amit Katyal, who is considered a close aide of Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The ED has alleged that in 2014, the rights and assets of the company were transferred to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her elder daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti.

The Rouse Avenue Court is currently hearing arguments on the question of framing of charges against several accused in the case, including Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other members of the family.

Following the conclusion of the ED's submissions, the court granted time to the accused to advance their submissions on the issue of framing of charges.

The arguments from the defence side will commence on March 23 and are expected to continue till March 30.

The case pertains to allegations that during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009, candidates were allegedly appointed to Group-D posts in the Indian Railways in exchange for land parcels transferred to members of his family or entities linked to them.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting parallel investigations into the alleged scam.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Delhi High Court recently issued notice to the CBI on a plea filed by Lalu Yadav challenging a trial court order directing the framing of charges against him in the predicate corruption case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

In January this year, Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court had framed charges against Lalu Yadav and several members of his family, saying that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy was made out against them.

The trial court had said that Lalu Yadav and his family members appeared to be operating as part of a "criminal enterprise", allegedly using public employment in the Indian Railways as a means to obtain immovable properties.

The case relates to allegations that between 2004 and 2009, land parcels were acquired in the names of Lalu Yadav's family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value, in exchange for providing jobs in different railway zones.

However, Lalu Yadav and his family members have denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, saying that they will face the trial.