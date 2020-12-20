ED conducts searches across four locations in Delhi-NCR in BikeBot scam, arrests one

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow Zone has conducted searches related to the BikeBot Bike taxi scam across four locations in Delhi-NCR and arrested an accused Manoj Tyagi. The searches were carried out against Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd and its promoter Anil Saha and F7 Broadcast Pvt Ltd and its past director Manoj Tyagi.

The ED arrested Tyagi who is a close associate of one of the main accused Vijender Singh Hooda for facilitating the financial transactions running into several hundred crores of rupees and concealing material facts related to the case and misleading the Agency.

The above-mentioned companies are found to have received crores of rupees from the money collected from bikebot investors towards investment in real estate and otherwise, without any proper agreement or documentation.

Several incriminating documents, electronic devices and cash Rs 9.5 lakh have also been seized as a result of the searches.

Notably, approximately Rs 13.41 crore have been transferred to F7 Broadcast from various companies related to bikebot. In addition, around Rs 2.63 crore have been transferred to this company from various educational institutions and Trusts which was found to be transferred out of the funds of the bikebot investors.

The bikebot scam mastermind Sanjay Bhati has also named Manoj Tyagi during his examination as the one who got backdated cheques signed by him for the financial transactions.

It was further revealed during investigation that Tyagi was in constant contact with Vijender Singh Hooda and was operating on his directions but had concealed this during his examination by the ED. During his examination, he was evasive on queries regarding Vijender Singh and the money transferred by him.

He will be produced before the PMLA Special Court, Lucknow on December 21.

