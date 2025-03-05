ED Crackdowns On Fake Visa Rackets In India Amid Rising US Deportations

The recent deportation of Indian nationals from the United States has exposed the deep-rooted fake visa syndicates operating in India. These networks facilitate illegal immigration through unauthorized "dunky" routes. Now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on these fraudulent operations.

As part of its money laundering investigation into visa fraud, the ED recently raided three visa consultancy firms in Ludhiana and Chandigarh. These firms were allegedly involved in defrauding individuals seeking immigration to the US.

The investigation stems from FIRs registered by the Punjab and Delhi police following a complaint by the Overseas Criminal Investigations office of the US Embassy in Delhi. The complaint named several firms, including Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants, and others, for engaging in fraudulent activities, reported PTI. According to reports, one such FIR was registered in Punjab on February 17 against Easy Visa Education Consultant and others.

On Tuesday, ED officials conducted searches at five business and residential premises in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Chandigarh. The raids targeted Infowiz Software Solution, among other entities. During the operation, authorities seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and Rs 19 lakh in cash.

According to the ED, these firms forged educational certificates and experience letters for ineligible visa applicants aspiring to study or work in the US. They also temporarily transferred funds into applicants’ bank accounts to falsely reflect the required minimum balance for visa applications. Additionally, they manipulated personal records to fabricate eligibility for US visas.

The accused charged hefty commissions for their illegal services, generating significant proceeds of crime, which were later invested in real estate and other financial assets or diverted into multiple bank accounts.

The issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking has gained renewed attention following the US government’s recent deportations of Indian nationals on military aircraft. This action aligns with stricter immigration policies introduced under US President Donald Trump’s administration. With authorities tightening their grip, the crackdown on fraudulent visa operations in India is expected to intensify in the coming months.