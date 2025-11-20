ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case Linked To UK-Based Defence Dealer Sanjay Bhandari
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet naming Robert Vadra in a money-laundering case connected to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) file a chargesheet naming Robert Vadra in a money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
The prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) has been filed before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, and Vadra’s statement under the PMLA was…— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025
The prosecution complaint has been submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Vadra’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was recorded in July this year.
Further details from the agency are awaited.
