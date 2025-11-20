Advertisement
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case Linked To UK-Based Defence Dealer Sanjay Bhandari

The prosecution complaint has been submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Vadra’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was recorded in July this year.

Nov 20, 2025
ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In Money Laundering Case Linked To UK-Based Defence Dealer Sanjay Bhandari

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet naming Robert Vadra in a money-laundering case connected to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The prosecution complaint has been submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Vadra's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was recorded in July this year.

Further details from the agency are awaited.

