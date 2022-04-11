हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mallikarjun Kharge

ED grills senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald case

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, the ED officials said.

ED grills senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in National Herald case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, the ED officials said.

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.

In 2012, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had filed a complaint before a trial court alleging that some Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL).

He had alleged that YIL had 'taken over' the assets of the National Herald, a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, in a 'malicious' way.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda had been named in the National Herald case.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mallikarjun KhargeCongressEnforcement DirectorateNational Herald casemoney lundering
Next
Story

Fake ghee factory exposed in Delhi, 2 held with 1,259 litres of adulterated desi ghee of different brands

Must Watch

PT12M13S

Stone Pelting On Ram Navami Procession: Tension prevailed in many cities of the country after stone pelting