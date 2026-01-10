Advertisement
I-PAC RAIDS CASE

ED Moves Supreme Court Alleging West Bengal Government Obstructed I-PAC Search Operations

In its plea, the central agency claimed that its officials faced resistance while conducting searches on Thursday at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy firm associated with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), as well as at the Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Moves Supreme Court Alleging West Bengal Government Obstructed I-PAC Search OperationsPhoto Credit: IANS

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court, alleging interference and obstruction by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government during its search operations linked to a money-laundering probe.

In its plea, the central agency claimed that its officials faced resistance while conducting searches on Thursday at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy firm associated with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), as well as at the Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain.

The ED has sought the Supreme Court’s intervention, asserting that the actions of the state administration hampered lawful investigation processes and compromised the agency’s ability to carry out its duties independently.

Earlier, the West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing its side, as ED is likely to approach the Apex court.

Yesterday, the I-PAC issued a statement - "...Yesterday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC."

"We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance with and respect for the law. We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," the statement added.

This is a developing story.

