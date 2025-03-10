A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was allegedly attacked on Monday while leaving the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The attack occurred after a day-long search related to a money laundering investigation involving his son in the alleged liquor scam case.

Their car was surrounded and temporarily prevented from leaving by a group of people, reportedly Congress supporters, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Durg, Chhattisgarh: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was allegedly attacked while they were coming out of the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after a day-long search. Their car was surrounded and briefly stopped from leaving… pic.twitter.com/39de2hWtT9 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

Baghel claimed ED found Rs 32-33 lakh cash in his house where he lives with his wife, three daughters, a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

"It is not a big thing as I have a big family and we do farming on 140 acres and have other sources of income. We will provide its details," he said.

Following the ED raids at his residence, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "...I was reading the newspaper and having a cup of tea when the ED team arrived. I told them that they were welcome and that I had been waiting for them for months and years..."

"An atmosphere was created that note counting machines have been brought...I don't think this is a very big amount...It is clear that now asking questions in Vidhan Sabha has become a crime. Kawasi Lakhma asked questions and ED was at his residence within 8 days...He was jailed within 8 days," he added.

The agency had previously conducted several raids, targeting politicians and bureaucrats associated with the former Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI inputs)