ED opposes P Chidambaram’s bail plea in Delhi High Court, says he misused his office for personal gains

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's bail plea in the Delhi High Court in the INX Media alleged money laundering case.

Opposing his bail plea in the court, the agency said that the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for any relief.

In its reply to Delhi High Court, the agency said that Chidambaram misused his office for personal gains.

INX media case: Enforcement Directorate, in their reply copy at Delhi High Court, opposes the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram, saying that he misused office for personal gains. Hearing in the regular bail plea to be held on 4th November. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yMyqmvjv5p — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

The agency, in its affidavit filed in response to 74-year-old Chidambaram’s bail petition, said the contention of the senior Congress leader that no offence is made out against him is “untenable in law” and his plea is liable to be rejected.

The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the probe agency to respond to Chidambaram’s bail plea.

Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED’s money laundering case.