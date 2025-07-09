Heard Of PROBO Platform? ED Raids Reveals App Defrauded Users Of Crores

Probo Betting App Fraud: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said on Wednesday that it conducted raids across four Haryana properties belonging to Probo Media Technologies, its promoters Sachin Subhaschandra Gupta and Ashish Garg under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the company’s illegal gambling/ betting activities across India. The ED also said that its investigation against the Probo betting app has revealed that the app exploits users after initially trapping them.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office has conducted search operations on 8.7.2025 & 9.7.2025 at four premises in Gurugram and Jind, Haryana related to M/s. Probo Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters, namely, Sachin Subhaschandra Gupta & Ashish Garg under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with the company's illegal gambling/ betting activities across India. M/s. Probo Media Technologies Pvt. Ltd. operates the app & website ‘Probo’, which provides platform for online gaming," said the ED.

The ED added it found during its investigation that the Probo app/ websites defrauds its users by initially promoting a deceptive image of a legitimate skill-based platform, only to ultimately exploit them through a betting mechanism where success is governed entirely by chance and not by the user’s abilities or insights. "The company claims its platform as ‘opinion trading’ and knowledge/ skill is required to play the game. However, analysis of games shows that all the games can be answered with ‘Yes or No’ and hence, there are only two possible outcomes which makes it indistinguishable from gambling/ betting, resulting in loss of hard-earned money of the users," said the ED.

The ED stated that it initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered under various sections of BNS, 2023 and Public Gambling Act, 1867 against Probo Media Technologies & its Directors/ promoters in Gurugram, Palwal- Haryana and Agra- Uttar Pradesh.

The complainants in the FIRs had alleged that they were cheated and dishonestly presented a scheme of earning money through simple 'yes or no' questions, while the scheme promotes gambling by luring players to invest more in the hope of earning higher returns.

"ED searches also revealed that the app/website does not have a mechanism to prevent minors from registering as users, absence of proper due diligence (KYC), inducing new users through misleading advertisements and promoting opinion trading related to election results," said the ED.

The ED added that its investigation also revealed the company had received Rs 134.84 crore against the issue of Preference Shares from foreign entities based out of Mauritius, the Cayman Islands and others. The search resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital data, said the ED. "Further, investment in FDs and shares amounting to Rs. 284.5 Crore and three bank lockers have been frozen during the course of the searches. Further investigation is in progress," said the ED.