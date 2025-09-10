ED Probes Massive Gold Smuggling Op Across LAC In Ladakh, Uncovers Cross-Border Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate’s probe into a massive gold smuggling operation across the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh has uncovered a sophisticated cross-border syndicate that illicitly transported over 1,000 kilograms of foreign-origin gold into India over two years. This investigation, initiated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), focuses on money laundering aspects stemming from a high-profile seizure by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in July 2024.

ED’s Srinagar Zonal Office launched coordinated searches at six locations—five in the National Capital Region (NCR, including Delhi) targeting residential and business premises of jewelers and dealers, and one in Ladakh linked to the syndicate’s logistics. The raids, conducted under FEMA, recovered incriminating documents linking the network. No arrests were made during these searches, but the ED emphasized ongoing investigations to trace the proceeds of crime.

ED’s analysis, building on Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) findings, confirmed the syndicate smuggled 1,064 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 800 crore between 2023 and 2024. Further probes aim to dismantle the full network, including unidentified Delhi-based receivers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: PDP Chief Mufti Appeals To LG Sinha For Release Of Hazratbal Detainees And Doda MLA

DRI’s probe revealed the 108-kg seizure was part of a larger operation. They detained 10 individuals under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act, 1974, who remain in custody.

Interrogations uncovered that the gold bars originated from seven countries (including the US, Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Switzerland, and Hong Kong) and were collected in China before being routed through Tibet to the LAC.

The DRI identified an international cartel, with arrests including a Leh-based couple, Tender Tashi and Tashi Dolma, who ran cafes that recruited local porters.

The ITBP’s 21st Battalion conducted a long-range patrol in the Changthang sub-sector of eastern Ladakh Southern Sub Sector, areas including Chismule, Narbula Top, Zakle, Zakla, and Sirigaple, approximately 1 km from the LAC. Acting on intelligence inputs about heightened smuggling during the summer season, the patrol intercepted two suspects carrying 108 kilograms of gold (108 one-kg bags) using mules. The suspects fled toward the LAC upon spotting the troops, but were apprehended.

Additional items seized included two mobile phones, binoculars, knives, and Chinese food items like cakes and milk, indicating recent cross-border activity. The gold, valued at around Rs 80-82 crore at the time, was of foreign origin, sourced from multiple international brands.

The suspects were handed over to Customs authorities, and the case was escalated to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation.

The network involves Chinese nationals, Tibetan residents, and Indian locals, primarily from Ladakh, exploiting the porous high-altitude LAC for transport.

This method minimized detection, with porters leveraging local knowledge of patrols. The total haul (1,064 kg) equates to Rs 800 crore, underscoring the syndicate’s scale.

Ladakh, a Union Territory since 2019, shares a 1,597-km LAC with China, exposing vulnerabilities in border security amid India-China tensions, with smuggling potentially funding illicit activities. The use of cryptocurrency highlights evolving financial evasion tactics. ED and DRI’s joint efforts (no PMLA invocation yet) signal a crackdown, but challenges persist in the remote terrain.