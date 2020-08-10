हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9.5 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

This is the second time that ED officials summoned Rhea within a week. She was questioned for about nine hours on August 7.

ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9.5 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for 9.5 hours in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is the second time that ED officials summoned Rhea within a week. She was questioned for about nine hours on August 7.

On Monday, Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani also arrived at the ED office for questioning in the actor's death case. Earlier today, five others--Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her former manager Shruti Modi and her CA Ritesh Shah--arrived for a fresh round of questioning in a money-laundering probe connected to his death case.

Sidharth, who was present at Sushant's home when he was found dead, was summoned by the ED on Friday. However, he failed to appear for questioning. 

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik were questioned on August 7 and Showik was also called on August 8. He was grilled by the team for 18 hours.

As of now, six people are being questioned by the ED officials. These include - Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Shruti, Ritesh and Sidharth. Rhea, Showik, Indrajit and Shruti have also been named in the FIR filed by the CBI, which is now probing Sushant's death case.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty sushant singh rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput death case
