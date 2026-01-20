ED Raids 21 Locations In Sabarimala Gold Smuggling Case; Searches Underway At Homes Of Former Devaswom Board Chief, Key Accused
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case.
Searches are being carried out at the residences of all accused named in the case and at institutions connected to them across the three states.
(This is a developing story.)
