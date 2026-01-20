Advertisement
NewsIndiaED Raids 21 Locations In Sabarimala Gold Smuggling Case; Searches Underway At Homes Of Former Devaswom Board Chief, Key Accused
SABARIMALA GOLD CONTROVERSY

ED Raids 21 Locations In Sabarimala Gold Smuggling Case; Searches Underway At Homes Of Former Devaswom Board Chief, Key Accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Raids 21 Locations In Sabarimala Gold Smuggling Case; Searches Underway At Homes Of Former Devaswom Board Chief, Key AccusedRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at 21 locations across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Sabarimala gold smuggling case.

Searches are being carried out at the residences of all accused named in the case and at institutions connected to them across the three states.

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

