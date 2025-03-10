Advertisement
CHHATTISGARH LIQUOR 'SCAM'

ED Raids Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Others In Chhattisgarh Liquor ‘Scam’: Reports

ED is conducting searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the Bhilai residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Raids Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Others In Chhattisgarh Liquor ‘Scam’: Reports Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (ANI photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources. 

ED is conducting searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the Bhilai residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case, ANI reported. The raids are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The ED had earlier alleged that the Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’ caused a ‘massive loss’ to the state exchequer while generating over Rs 2,100 crore in illicit proceeds for beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate. Several individuals, including state government officials and businessmen, have been arrested in the case.

