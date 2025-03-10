ED Raids Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Others In Chhattisgarh Liquor ‘Scam’: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged liquor scam linked to a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources.

ED is conducting searches at 14 locations across Chhattisgarh, including the Bhilai residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case, ANI reported. The raids are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's son in an ongoing money laundering case. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

The ED had earlier alleged that the Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’ caused a ‘massive loss’ to the state exchequer while generating over Rs 2,100 crore in illicit proceeds for beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate. Several individuals, including state government officials and businessmen, have been arrested in the case.