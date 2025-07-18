ED Raids Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Bhilai Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's Bhilai residence.

In a post on X, Baghel said, "ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today..."

This is not the first time that a raid has been carried out by the ED as the probe agency on March 10, had also raided several locations linked to the senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya Baghel in an alleged multi-crore liquor scam.