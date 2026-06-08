ED raids in Tripura, Mizoram, Bengal in Rs 142 crore cross-border drug money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in West Bengal, Tripura and Mizoram as part of its investigation into a cross-border drug trafficking and money laundering network involving proceeds of crime estimated at more than Rs 142 crore, official sources said.

Sources said that the ED's Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office carried out search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at four locations spanning the Mizoram-Myanmar border region, the Tripura-Bangladesh border belt and parts of West Bengal in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The searches are being conducted in relation to a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Agartala Zonal Unit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to sources, one of the search locations in Tripura is situated barely 200 metres from the Bangladesh border, while another site in Mizoram lies around 500 metres from the Myanmar border, highlighting the transnational dimensions of the alleged smuggling network.

The case stems from the seizure of 49.101 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and 40 grams of heroin in Tripura on August 21, 2025. Following the seizure, Central agencies launched a detailed investigation into the supply chain, financial transactions and cross-border links associated with the narcotics consignment.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed the existence of an organised international syndicate allegedly sourcing methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector in Mizoram's Champhai district and routing the contraband to recipients in Tripura.

The probe has also uncovered a complex network of financial transactions through multiple bank accounts and shell entities allegedly used to layer and conceal proceeds generated from the illicit trade.

According to ED sources, proceeds of crime amounting to more than Rs 142 crore have been identified so far during the investigation. The agency is examining the money trail and the possible involvement of additional individuals and entities linked to the smuggling network.

Meanwhile, the ED last week carried out another major operation in Mizoram as part of its investigation into an alleged Myanmar areca nut (Burmese betel nut) smuggling and money laundering racket involving proceeds of crime estimated at over Rs 970 crore.

According to an official statement, the ED's Aizawl Sub-Zonal Office conducted search operations under the PMLA at nine premises in eastern Mizoram's Champhai district on June 4 in connection with that case.

The investigation pertains to the alleged illegal import and distribution of areca nuts from Myanmar and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds generated through the activity.

Various other security officials have repeatedly expressed concern that Mizoram and Manipur have increasingly emerged as major drug trafficking corridors in Northeast India because of their long and porous international borders with Myanmar.

The difficult terrain and extensive unfenced stretches along the frontier have often been cited as factors facilitating the movement of narcotics, wildlife products and other contraband into India. Myanmar's Chin state, which shares a long border with Mizoram, has for years been regarded as a key transit hub for the trafficking of narcotics, exotic wildlife species and various other illicit commodities. Smuggling routes frequently pass through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip -- before entering other parts of the Northeast and the rest of the country, according to security and enforcement agencies.