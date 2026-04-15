ED raids Lovely Professional University; probe impact business associates of AAP MP Ashok Mittal who succeeded Raghav Chadha

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted multiple coordinated raids on the beautiful campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU) as well as various other businesses owned by the Lovely Group, which is run by the AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is the Chancellor and Founder of LPU.

Early morning raids by central government agencies

In the early morning, a federal investigation team from Jalandhar and Chandigarh conducted all investigations. According to well-placed sources, these raids have been conducted at all businesses related to the Lovely Group and owned jointly by Ashok Mittal and his brothers Ramesh and Naresh Mittal.

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The local authority confirmed that the central government did not solicit the aid of the Punjab Police in their investigations and began their investigations on the early morning of Wednesday.

Investigation on FEMA violations

It has been reported that these latest actions of the ED are part of an ongoing investigation into FEMA violations by the Lovely Group and in connection with financial transactions and foreign exchanges with regard to the business and operations of the Lovely Group and the Lovely Professional University.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation executed these raids during an already tumultuous political time for Ashok Mittal, founder of the Lovely Group. Just days before the federal actions occurred, Mittal was named Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha to replace veteran AAP leader Raghav Chadha. This abrupt change in AAP's parliamentary leadership, combined with the recent crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), led to significant discussion regarding the political climate throughout India as well as in the state itself.

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