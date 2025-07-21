ED Summons Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Others In Illegal Betting App Probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Lakshmi Manchu as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal online betting app case.

According to several media reports, Daggubati has been directed to appear before the ED on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30, Deverakonda on August 6, and Manchu on August 13.

The summons came after the ED registered a case against 29 celebrities, based on an FIR filed by the Cyberabad Police in Hyderabad. The FIR names prominent actors and influencers, including Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi, in addition to the four summoned this week.

The investigation is currently focused on tracing financial transactions and digital footprints linked to the accused, to determine their roles in the alleged promotion of unlawful betting platforms.

According to the India Today reports, the FIR stated that the celebrities have been charged under multiple provisions: Sections 318(4) and 112, read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act (TSGA), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act. These laws pertain to fraudulent activities, illegal online gaming promotions, and cyber deception.

The document further details specific endorsements: Daggubati and Prakash Raj were allegedly associated with Junglee Rummy, Deverakonda with A23, Manchu with Yolo 247, Praneetha with Fairplay, and Agarwal with Jeet Win. The actors are accused of promoting these platforms via pop-up digital advertisements, potentially luring users into illegal betting, according to the media reports.

Responding to the allegations, Prakash Raj clarified in a post on X that he had promoted a gaming app back in 2016 but withdrew his endorsement by 2017 after realizing its inappropriate nature. “Since then, I have not promoted any gaming applications,” he stated, adding that he would cooperate fully if approached by authorities.

Rana Daggubati, in a statement, also distanced himself from any wrongdoing. He said his collaboration with a skill-based gaming platform ended in 2017 and was restricted to regions where such platforms are legally permitted. He added that his legal team had ensured compliance, referencing the Supreme Court's stance distinguishing skill-based gaming from gambling.

Deverakonda's team said in the statement that the actor entered into a contract with the company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games and endorsed the company in regions and territories where online skill-based games were legally permitted.

"This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted," the statement said, as per news agency ANI.

The investigation is ongoing.