ED vs Mamata Drama Over I-PAC Raids Reaches Calcutta HC, Agency Seeks Permission To File Petition

The controversy surrounding Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at two locations linked to the political consultancy group I-PAC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged removal of documents has now reached the Calcutta High Court. Both the ED and I-PAC, Mamata’s election strategist, have filed separate petitions amid escalating political tensions in Kolkata on Thursday.

In its petition, the ED, which linked the raids to the Bengal coal mining scam, accused the Chief Minister of obstructing an official investigation. Meanwhile, I-PAC, founded by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, has sought a stay on the raids, which come months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The ED alleged that Mamata Banerjee and her aides “forcibly removed” physical documents and electronic devices during the searches. According to the agency, operations at I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain’s residence in Kolkata and the organisation’s office were proceeding peacefully until the Chief Minister arrived with “a large number of police officers,” entering Jain’s residence and removing crucial evidence.

The Enforcement Directorate approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, accusing Mamata of misusing her constitutional position to hinder the work of central agency officials. The single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh admitted the petition, with hearings scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, two ED teams conducted simultaneous raids at I-PAC’s office and Pratik Jain’s residence. Following her visits to both locations, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the agency had unlawfully seized documents belonging to the Trinamool Congress. The ED swiftly denied these claims, asserting that the searches were part of a broader probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into an alleged coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majee, spanning ten locations, six in West Bengal and four in Delhi.

“The search action was undertaken in a peaceful manner until the arrival of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, along with police personnel and officers of the West Bengal administration, who forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence at two of the premises. The above actions have resulted in obstruction in an ongoing investigation and proceedings under the PMLA,” the ED stated.

The agency further emphasised that the operations were evidence-based, not politically motivated, and unrelated to the upcoming Assembly elections. “No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards,” it said.

In response, the West Bengal BJP expressed support for the ED, stressing the need for law enforcement agencies to function independently. “The Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, reiterates its consistent and principled position that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, professionally, and without political interference. The law must be permitted to take its own course, guided solely by facts and evidence. Any attempt to politicise lawful investigative processes or to undermine constitutional authorities only weakens public trust in institutions and the rule of law,” the party said.

(With IANS inputs)